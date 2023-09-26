BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Big, livid bruises covered the motionless child’s forehead. As deputies removed her onesie and searched for a pulse, more marks were revealed across her body.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

How the 1-year-old received the fatal injuries formed the basis of attorneys’ opening statements Tuesday in the murder trial of her parents, Jeffrey Sullins and Ashley Saffell.

Prosecutor Nick Lackie said Sullins, 31, beat his daughter to death in January of last year at their Lake Isabella home. The girl, Karamarie, had injuries in various stages of healing, some inflicted weeks earlier, he said.

He showed the jury photos of the child’s purple-splotched corpse.

“She died as a result of severe blunt force injuries all over her body,” Lackie said.

Although Sullins inflicted the injuries, Saffell, 28, is also responsible, the prosecutor said. He told jurors she knew her daughter was in danger and didn’t get help.

“Miss Saffell, she knew what was going on, she knew that her daughter was not safe,” Lackie said.

The death of Karamarie was tragic, said Sullins’ public defender Lexi Blythe, but Sullins didn’t harm her.

It was well known Karamarie threw violent tantrums, running into furniture, banging her head on the ground, Blythe said. She said a babysitter will testify she was “uncontrollable” and a “wild child.”

Her death was an accident, Blythe told the jury.

Gary Turnbull, Saffell’s attorney, called the charges against her “ludicrous.”

“She did not want this child dead, she did not commit murder in any sense, in any sense,” he said.

Child found dead

On the morning of Jan. 29, 2022, deputies were called to Bernie Drive, west of Lake Isabella Boulevard and north of Chain Avenue, to a report of a child not breathing.

Body-camera footage from a responding deputy was played in court and shows Saffell cradling her daughter’s body and crying as the deputy approaches.

Karamarie is placed on the ground and the deputy feels her neck for a pulse but is unable to find one. Another deputy comes into view and uses a device in another failed attempt to locate a pulse.

The deputy, called to the witness stand Tuesday, said the body was cold.

Saffell told investigators she found the girl dead that morning, a 32-inch flat-screen TV apparently having fallen on her as she slept in a crib. Sullins wasn’t home. He later said he left the house early after a friend asked him to come over.

The investigation revealed the child’s abundant injuries — trauma to the throat consistent with strangulation and severe head trauma causing bleeding to the brain, as well as the multitude of bruises — couldn’t be accounted for by the TV, which didn’t weigh much, Lackie said.

“Jeffrey Sullins, again, beat her to death,” he said.

Sullins, laid off as a seasonal firefighter, stayed home with Karamarie while Saffell worked.

After seizing the couple’s phones, detectives learned Sullins, not his friend, sent a message the day before suggesting he visit, contradicting his earlier statement that the friend asked him to come over, Lackie said.

His phone also showed Google searches for “Head injury breathing but not waking up,” and similar searches, the prosecutor said.

Saffell knew her daughter had previously been injured while with Sullins, Lackie said. Her phone had messages in which a mouth injury was discussed. Despite insisting she would take Karamarie to a doctor, Saffell never had her examined, he said.

And she continued to leave her alone with Sullins. As Karamarie’s mother, she had a duty to protect her daughter.

She failed, Lackie said.

Accidental injuries

Saffell had no idea of the severity of the bruises her daughter suffered, Turnbull told the jury. Karamarie always wore a onesie, and Sullins, as the primary caregiver, changed her, he said.

At least some injuries happened when Sullins allowed the child to play in the yard with their two large dogs, Turnbull said. Karamarie lost a tooth, apparently knocked out by one of the dogs.

When Saffell suggested taking the child to a doctor, both her mother and Sullins said it wasn’t necessary, Turnbull said.

She was a caring, loving mother, and in no way was responsible for her daughter’s death, he said.

“This case, the case against Ashley Saffell, is absolutely ludicrous,” he said.

Sullins loved Karamarie too, Blythe said. The couple had broken up, but months later Sullins reached out to get back together because he wanted to be a part of his daughter’s life, she said.

A series of accidental injuries led to Karamarie’s death, Blythe asserted. She said multiple witnesses will testify to how the child repeatedly injured herself by dashing into tables and other objects, falling hard and getting leveled by the dogs.

The photos taken the day of her death are hard to look at, Blythe said, warning jurors that graphic autopsy photos will also be displayed.

But she urged them not to let their emotions influence their decision. Sullins deserves a fair trial, one in which the evidence, and only the evidence, is taken into account.

Charged with second-degree murder and child cruelty, the couple faces life terms in prison if convicted. Sullins is also charged with assault on a child under 8 causing death.