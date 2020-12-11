Defense rests in Beant Dhillon case after calling psychologist to testify about abuse, Indian culture

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A psychologist who examined a Punjabi woman accused of killing her teen daughter’s newborn son testified the woman suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of repeated physical, mental and verbal abuse inflicted by her husband.

The defense rested Friday morning following the testimony of Dr. Laljit Sidhu in the trial of Beant Dhillon. The prosecution plans to call more witnesses when the trial resumes at 1:30 p.m.

Sidhu spoke at length about Punjabi culture and how women are traditionally expected to be subservient to men. These cultural traditions apply to Dhillon, Sidhu told the court, because her husband was a member of a Punjabi group called the Jatt, considered to be a warrior or military caste, and as such he would have shown hypermasculinity in his interactions with her and their children.

Dhillon is charged with first-degree murder and two assault offenses — one filed in connection with the baby’s death, the other for failing to get her daughter medical care — and faces life in prison if convicted. The trial began Nov. 16 and the evidence portion is expected to finish either today or Monday.

Earlier in the trial, Dhillon, 45, testified her husband made all decisions in the family and she couldn’t even bathe without first getting his permission.

Dhillon testified her husband forbid her from calling 911 after their daughter gave birth Nov. 12, 2018, inside their southwest Bakersfield home. The baby died, Dhillon said, and her husband and a nephew buried the body in the backyard.

She said she never harmed the baby, but prosecutors allege Dhillon drowned the newborn to avoid the shame an unwed daughter’s pregnancy would bring the family in the Sikh community. Dhillon confessed to drowning the newborn and burying him, but testified she lied to police to protect her husband and nephew.

The defense has argued the baby died naturally soon after he was born. The daughter received no prenatal care, and the baby’s umbilical cord wasn’t tied off after birth, so he may have bled to death.

The baby’s death came to light Feb. 26, 2019, after Dhillon’s daughter spoke first with a school counselor, then police. The daughter said she had kept her pregnancy a secret over fear of her parents’ reaction. She believed her parents had dropped the baby off for adoption, but during an argument her father indicated the baby was buried in the backyard.

Police unearthed the body and arrested Dhillon and her husband, Jagsir Singh. Singh hanged himself after posting bond and returning home following his arrest on suspicion of being an accessory to murder.

Bakhshinderpal Singh Mann, the baby’s father and the person alleged to have helped Dhillon bury the body, has not been located. He and Dhillon’s daughter are cousins, and he impregnated her when he was in his 20s and she was 15.