Defense files supplemental motion seeking dismissal of charges or new trial for convicted murderer Leslie Chance

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The lawyer representing convicted murderer Leslie Chance has filed a motion seeking to have the charges against her dismissed on the grounds that the failure of sheriff’s investigators to preserve evidence and the amount of time that passed from the killing to when she was charged made it impossible for her to receive a fair trial.

If that motion is denied, attorney Tony Lidgett is asking the court to grant his motion for a new trial due to instances of what he said were juror and prosecutor misconduct, among other violations, that he alleges denied Leslie Chance the “right to have the charges against her determined by a fair and impartial jury.”

The prosecution is expected to file an opposition to Lidgett’s motion sometime next month.

In Lidgett’s motion, he notes multiple instances where the Kern County Sheriff’s Office failed to record on tape or write written reports on interviews conducted during the investigation into the death of Chance’s husband.

Several of those instances came to light at trial, and the judge told jurors that Detective Kavin Brewer, the lead investigator in the case, failed to disclose multiple interviews conducted by himself or other sheriff’s personnel.

Chance, 53, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of Todd Chance, 45. She faces 50 years to life in prison.

Prosecutors Andrea Kohler and Art Norris have said Leslie Chance planned and carried out the Aug. 25, 2013, killing of her husband after discovering flirtatious text messages between him and a former girlfriend. They said she shot him twice in the chest and left his body in an almond orchard near Highway 43 and Noriega Road.

Leslie Chance was principal of Fairview Elementary School at the time of the killing.

Lidgett has argued the evidence in the case was weak and built on unreliable, circumstantial evidence.