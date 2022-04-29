BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The defense called a Punjabi cultural expert Friday in the trial of Jagjit Singh, charged with murder in the shooting death of his daughter-in-law after she threatened to leave the family.

Dr. Laljit Sidhu, a psychologist, took the stand to explain the mindset of people, like Singh, who have spent their lives steeped in that culture and the tenets of the Sikh faith. His testimony is an effort to explain how gravely Singh’s daughter-in-law affronted him by having an affair and personally insulting him and his beliefs.

Singh told police he shot Sumandeep Kaur Kooner over the affair and her threatening to leave the family. He also said she threatened to call police and claim he sexually assaulted her, court filings say.

Defense attorney David A. Torres is asking the jury to find his client guilty of voluntary manslaughter. He has argued the shooting occurred in the heat of the moment.

Prosecutor Kara Thompson has said Singh committed first-degree murder, shooting an unarmed woman three times because he disagreed with her.

On Aug. 26, 2019, police were called to a house on Monache Meadows Drive in southwest Bakersfield and found Kooner’s body inside. She had been shot three times: once in the back of the neck, twice in the front of the neck.

Singh told police he either had to kill himself or Kooner due to her “dishonoring of him,” according to the filings.