BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Whether a man charged in a triple-fatal crash will have his case resolved through a plea deal or go to trial won’t be known until March 16 at the earliest.

A judge on Friday postponed a hearing at which a decision was expected to be announced in the case of Adam Teasdale, who faces three counts of gross vehicular manslaughter and a charge of DUI causing injury.

Teasdale, 23, allegedly drove under the influence on New Year’s Eve 2020 when he swerved, went over a median and hit a tree. Timothy Michael Wilson, Devin Lee Atha and Andrew Nicholas Ortiz, all 20, were thrown from the car and died. A fourth passenger suffered minor injuries. The crash happened on Brimhall Road near Jewetta Avenue.

Police found “whip-it” canisters of nitrous oxide — which provide a brief high by inhaling the gas — and a bottle of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey with only a few ounces left inside it at the crash scene, according to the documents. A whip-it canister was also found in one of Teasdale’s pockets, the reports say. It’s alleged he had a blood-alcohol content of 0.17%, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08%.