Decision expected Monday on whether retrial of Leslie Chance will soon begin

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Leslie Chance is due in court Monday to find out whether her retrial on a murder charge in the death of her husband will begin or yet again be postponed.

On Wednesday, Chance appeared in Kern County Superior Court with her attorney, Tony Lidgett, and prosecutor Art Norris as they discussed the trial schedule.

Lidgett is representing several other defendants in upcoming murder trials, and on Monday it will be determined if one of those other cases or the Chance trial will be held first.

The Chance trial is estimated to last four months.

Her first trial ended in a mistrial in June when the Public Defender’s office declared a conflict of interest in representing her. Lidgett is representing her through the county’s Indigent Defense Program.

Chance, 52, faces life without the possibility of parole if found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Todd Chance. His body was found Aug. 25, 2013, off a dirt section of Noriega Road near Enos Lane.

He suffered two gunshot wounds in the chest and one in the palm of his right hand, according to court documents.

Leslie Chance was principal of Fairview Elementary School at the time of the killing.