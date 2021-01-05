Death row inmate found dead in cell Monday

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KGET) — An inmate at San Quentin State Prison was found dead in his cell Monday, prison officials said.

The cause of death of Jose Francisco Guerra, 61, will be determined by the Marin County coroner’s office, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Guerra, housed on death row since 1993, was found unresponsive at about 2:15 p.m. Staff sounded an alarm and performed life-saving measures, but Guerra was pronounced dead around 3 p.m., CDCR officials said.

Guerra was convicted in Los Angeles County of first-degree murder while armed with a firearm. There are currently 706 inmates on California’s death row.