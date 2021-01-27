Death row inmate convicted of multiple murders found dead in cell

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was sentenced to death more than 20 years ago for multiple killings has died after being found unresponsive in his prison cell Sunday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The cause of death of Louis Peoples, 58, will be determined by the Marin County Coroner’s Office, according to CDCR. Peoples was sentenced to death Aug. 4, 2000, for three counts of first-degree murder with the use of a firearm.

There are currently 706 people on California’s death row, CDCR said. In 2019, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order halting all executions in the state while he remains governor.