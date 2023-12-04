HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — Before a preliminary hearing is scheduled, attorneys and others connected to the case of Jamie Osuna will meet to discuss the pros and cons of pursuing the death penalty against the convicted Kern County murderer.

Although the Kings County District Attorney’s Office hasn’t formally announced whether it will seek death, a prosecutor on Monday told the court District Attorney Sarah Hacker wants to hold what was referred to as a “death penalty conference.” Essentially, both sides will state their case on how best to proceed.

Once that’s held, a preliminary hearing — in which a judge decides if there is sufficient evidence for the case to move forward — will be scheduled.

Another pretrial hearing was set for Feb. 13.

Osuna, 35, is accused of killing Luis Romero, 44, the night of March 8, 2019, at Corcoran State Prison. Romero was decapitated and other body parts were removed.

At the time of Romero’s death, Osuna was serving life without parole for the torture-slaying of Yvette Pena in Bakersfield.

Osuna’s attorney, Mile A. Harris, told the court Monday he has assigned two investigators: a primary investigator, and an investigator/expert on California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation policies. The latter will look into what happened leading up to and after Romero’s death.

Two officers at Corcoran State Prison allegedly falsified reports, stating they saw Romero alive during their rounds at a time when Romero was already dead, according to the Office of the Inspector General.

A lawsuit filed by Romero’s family says the prison ignored protocol requiring a committee to evaluate two inmates being celled together. The suit says officers also failed to conduct safety checks.

Last year, a federal judge allowed the lawsuit to proceed after finding it was plausible to infer prison guards “responsible for the day-to-day implementation of cellmate selection decisions were aware that Osuna should not be celled with another inmate and, relatedly, that this was because he posed a serious danger to others.”