Deadly shooting on Bandolero Way is believed to have stemmed from suspects’ anger over having to move: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The suspects in a deadly shooting last month in northwest Bakersfield had been angry over changes to their rental agreement and having to move out of the house where they’d been staying, according to court documents.

The day after they moved out, Douglas Hutchison and Manuel Ruiz returned to the house where they’d been staying on Bandolero Way and confronted the homeowner, say the recently released reports filed in court by police.

Duran Kenneth Dunhill McDowall, 28, was gunned down during the confrontation, police said.

Hutchison, 29, and Ruiz, 32, have each pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and are held on $1 million bail.

According to witnesses and surveillance footage, on May 27 the two arrived at the residence, got out of a vehicle and began yelling at the homeowner, who tried to run for the front door but fell.

The homeowner, who is partially paralyzed from a stroke, told police Hutchison stood over him and he believed Hutchison was going to begin kicking him.

“I thought he was going to put the boot to me,” the homeowner told police.

Then McDowall came out of the house and defended the homeowner by swinging a skateboard at Hutchison, according to the documents. Hutchison ran to the driver side of the suspect vehicle, the homeowner said, and he heard a gunshot shortly afterward.

The homeowner told police Hutchison and Ruiz drove away and he found McDowall lying in the driveway with a gunshot wound. There was no one else in the area during the incident and only Hutchison or Ruiz could have fired the shot, he told police.

Multiple witnesses interviewed by police said Hutchison and Ruiz had been upset over having to move out of the house, and at least one person said the two had talked about harming the homeowner, according to the documents.

An investigator wrote that it was apparent “that Douglas Hutchison and Manuel Ruiz acted in concert to commit the shooting that led tot his homicide with the motive being related to their anger over the rental arrangement and the manner in which they had to move out of the residence.”

The suspects were located the day after the shooting at a residence in the 9000 block of Muller Road and surrendered after a five-hour standoff with the Bakersfield Police Department SWAT team.

They’re next due in court July 14.