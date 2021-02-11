Deadly shooting near Stramler Park gang-related, reports say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A car approached the couple and someone inside asked, “Where are you from?” The man understood what was being asked of him. He identified the gang to which he belonged.

The car left. A short time later, it again drove up to the couple as they stood at 38th Street and Chester Avenue.

This time no words were exchanged.

The front passenger got out and fired several shots, killing the man and wounding the woman in the thigh and neck.

Recently released court documents say that’s the information witnesses and surveillance footage provided to police about the Dec. 15 shooting that resulted in the death of Gregory Sean Aguilar, 31.

Two alleged gang members from Palmdale, Daniel Lopez-Santiago, 20, and Alfredo Naranjo, 21, have pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and attempted murder filed in connection with the shooting. They have a readiness hearing scheduled in April.

The third occupant of the Kia Optima the men were traveling in had not been identified, according to the court filings.

Surveillance footage captured the license plate of the car, and investigators learned it was registered in Palmdale, the documents say. Detectives found where the vehicle had last been serviced and obtained surveillance footage from the store. Two men and a woman had gone to the store in the Optima, the footage showed.

A phone number provided to the store when the vehicle was serviced was associated with Lopez-Santiago, according to the reports. He was later identified as the shooter in a photographic lineup, the reports say.

Notified by Bakersfield police of the investigation, Los Angeles County deputies took Lopez-Santiago into custody in Palmdale, the reports say. Naranjo was also arrested.

The woman seen on the store’s surveillance footage told police she had been dating one of the men for five months and they were in Bakersfield on the day of the shooting, according to the documents. None of the reports indicate she was directly involved in the crime.