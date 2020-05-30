Deadly shooting in southeast Bakersfield was captured on surveillance video with witnesses present, report says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police say in a court document that the fatal shooting earlier this month of a 22-year-old man in southeast Bakersfield was captured on surveillance video and occurred in front of multiple witnesses.

Arrested in the May 7 shooting was 28-year-old David Campos, who has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and attempted carjacking, among other charges. He’s next due in court July 6.

Campos is suspected of killing Jessie Anthony Alvarez near the intersection of East 3rd and Whitlock Streets, police said. He was arrested with the assistance of a police K9 on May 18 at the Motel 6 on Oak Street.

Police said Campos had a stolen, loaded .380-caliber handgun in his possession. He’s a convicted felon and is prohibited from owning firearms or ammunition, according to the probable cause declaration filed in the case.