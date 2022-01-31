Deadly East Bakersfield shooting gang-related: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A gunfight in East Bakersfield that left a man dead and an 18-year-old facing a murder charge was gang-related, according to police reports.

The accused killer, Adan Martinez, identified himself as a member of the Eastside Bakers gang before fatally shooting 43-year-old Fernando Bustamante, a documented member of the rival Varrio Bakers gang, according to the reports filed in Superior Court. Martinez has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

The shooting happened the afternoon of Jan. 9 near the intersection of Oregon and Miller streets. Bustamante was found lying in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene, the reports say.

Police seized surveillance footage and interviewed witnesses. They learned a man approached Bustamante and asked where he was from. Bustamante replied “Varrio” and the man said “East,” according to the documents.

Video shows Bustamante get out of his car and pull a gun, the reports say. He ducks behind the driver side door while the other man runs north on Miller Street, where he stops and fires at Bustamante.

The two exchange gunfire, the reports say. The other man runs toward Bustamante’s car and Bustamante runs around the vehicle and takes cover on the passenger side.

The other shooter ducks behind the driver side door of the car. At this point, Bustamante runs to the front of the car and has no cover. The other man stands up and fires.

Bustamante drops, according to the reports. The other man runs up and shoots him at close range. He then runs west on Oregon Street and jumps in a car.

A witness told police the person who shot Bustamante went by the name “Soldier.” Police learned a gold Saturn that fled the scene was stopped months earlier and several people inside were contacted.

The witness, shown a photo of one of the people contacted during the stop, identified him as “Soldier,” according to the documents. Also, others connected to the shooting either came forward or were contacted by police and said Martinez was the shooter, the reports say.

Martinez was arrested Jan. 14 outside his home in the 3100 block of Jade Avenue. A black face mask, black pants and a Raiders jacket Martinez is believed to have worn before the shooting were found in the home, the reports say.

Held without bail, Martinez has a court hearing scheduled Wednesday.