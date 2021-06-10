UPDATE: CHP identifies man accused of causing crash on Hwy. 58 that killed Tehachapi woman

UPDATE (6/10): The California Highway Patrol has identified the driver allegedly responsible for the crash as Upland resident Manuel Gutierrez.

Gutierrez was taken to Kern Medical for treatment. Once released, the CHP said he will be arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail.

UPDATE (6/8): The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person killed in the crash as 62-year-old Tehachapi resident Sheree Lee Fishgold.

UPDATE (6/7): A person was killed and two were seriously injured in Sunday night’s crash on Highway 58 near Tehachapi.

The CHP said at around 10:23 p.m., an officer in Barstow was attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle when the driver refused to stop and attempted to run over the officer. The vehicle, a blue 1999 Chevy Tahoe, then fled the Barstow area and made its way through Tehachapi.

The department said the exited Highway 58 at Tehachapi Boulevard and drove down numerous surface streets. The Tahoe then re-entered Highway 58 at Highway 202 while traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes.

At around 11:11 p.m., the CHP said vehicle collided head-on with a 2010 Nissan Murano that was traveling eastbound on Highway 58 east of Broome Road. The passenger of the Nissan, a 62-year-old woman from Tehachapi, was killed in the crash.

Both drivers suffered major injuries in the crash and were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

UPDATE (9:15 a.m.): The CHP says Highway 58 is back open in both directions following last night’s crash.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP says a portion of eastbound Highway 58 is closed because of a deadly collision late Sunday night.

The eastbound onramp to Highway 58 at Broome Road remains closed. A deadly crash was reported along the highway at around 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

It is unclear when the road will reopen.

We will update this story as we learn more information.