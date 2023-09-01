Darius Key is charged with murder in connection with a shooting on Clifton Street.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It was over in a moment.

In one swift move the gunman rounded the corner and opened fire, wounding the two men, one fatally, as they stood on Clifton Street the afternoon of Feb. 11, according to police reports released Friday.

“Neither victim had time to react to seeing the gunman,” an investigator wrote. Johnasen Lee Crummie, 27, died at the scene, according to coroner’s officials.

The shooter rushed back to a waiting vehicle which fled south on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to the reports filed in Superior Court.

A camera captured the car’s license plate. It was registered to the mother of Darius Key, a member of the Country Boy Crips street gang, police said.

It’s alleged Key, 30, drove another, unknown person and they targeted rival gang members within Eastside Crips’ territory. Key, arrested last month, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and attempted murder and is due back in court in October.

“It is apparent from the video that this was a planned attack,” an officer wrote.

Surveillance footage shows the vehicle drive through the neighborhood before parking along East Third Street, east of the home where the shooting occurred, according to the documents. The video quality isn’t good enough to identify the gunman, police said, but his body type doesn’t match Key’s.

GPS data obtained from Key’s cellphones place him at the scene, police said. Phone records show two of Key’s ex-girlfriends were called before and after the shooting, indicating the phones were in his possession, the reports say.

“A forensic search of Key’s phones showed web searched regarding the homicide, as well as a picture of the deceased victim’s Facebook profile,” an investigator wrote.

Additionally, an ex-girlfriend told police Key picked her up that day in his mother’s car, which she found unusual, the reports say.

Key initially denied driving the vehicle, the reports say. Later, however, he admitted driving but told police he had no involvement in the shooting.