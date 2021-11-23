Deadly August shooting on Tyree Toliver Street gang-related: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A shooting in mid-August that killed one man and wounded another marked the culmination of five days filled with gunfire in east Bakersfield.

Five shootings occurred from Aug. 7 to Aug. 11 inside the boundaries of the East Side Crips street gang — a detail that prompted taunting on social media from rival gang members, according to newly released police reports.

“Within the last 7 days y’all have been through hell,” said Country Boy Crips members who also mocked the death of a recently slain East Side Crips member, say the reports filed in Superior Court.

The live video streamed Aug. 14 on the Instagram account of James Randle, according to the documents. Police were watching.

Randle, 18, was arrested about a week later and charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the Aug. 11 shooting on Tyree Toliver Street that killed Terry Laray Herron, 46, and wounded another man. Both men, struck while inside a vehicle, were East Side Crips members, the reports say.

Herron was hit multiple times, including in the back and legs, the documents say. More than 20 shell casings were located in the street, northwest of the vehicle.

In all, Randle is charged with three counts of attempted murder.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled Jan. 20.

Of the other shootings that occurred that week, one on Aug. 7 in the 900 block of East Truxtun Avenue and another on Aug. 9 in the 200 block of Tyree Toliver Street resulted in police finding multiple spent shell casings but no victims, the documents say.

An Aug. 9 drive-by shooting in the 300 block of South Owens Street wounded one person who police say suffered minor injuries. And the intended victim of a shooting Aug. 10 in the 100 block of Clyde Street left before police arrived, according to the reports.