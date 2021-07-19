Deadly 2020 shooting on Pacific Street remains unsolved, DA says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A shooting that left a man “riddled with bullets” in February of last year remains unsolved, prosecutors say.

Carlos Giovany Susarrey, 26, was shot and killed in southwest Bakersfield early Feb. 28, 2020.

“Bakersfield Police Department found Carlos’ lifeless body, riddled with bullets, on the ground in front of a house on Pacific Street in Bakersfield,” said a post Monday on the Facebook page of the Kern County District Attorney’s office.

Few details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.