Deadly 2019 Barlow Street shooting prompted by gang rivalry: court documents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — During questioning with investigators, a man arrested in connection to a deadly shooting last year on Barlow Street, admitted to shooting at two men after they gestured gang signs at him, according to a court document.

On Wednesday, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 20-year-old Israel Chuca for the shooting that killed Carlos Venegas, 40, and wounded another man in the 1200 block of Barlow Street on Aug. 2, 2019.

Video surveillance from the scene showed a man getting out an SUV and firing multiple times at the two men, according to the document.

The document states investigators were able to collect DNA from a spent .380 caliber shell casing found at the scene. DNA matched Chuca’s in a database, and investigators found he was already on probation for a previous conviction.

Investigators then were able to get a search warrant for Chuca at a home in the 2100 block of Avondale Drive where he was detained.

During questioning, investigators say Chuca admitted to using a .380-caliber weapon to fire multiple times at the two men. Chuca also admitted to being a member of the Colonia Bakers gang and confronted Venegas and the other man after the two men gestured gang signs toward Chuca.

An arraignment hearing for Chuca was postponed Thursday. He is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the shooting, and is scheduled to be formally arraigned on July 16.