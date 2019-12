BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A daycare operator has been found guilty of 10 counts of child sexual abuse for incidents that occurred at the daycare between 2006 and 2016.

Armando Villanueva was convicted Thursday and faces a potential life sentence and mandatory sex offender registration, prosecutors said.

The victims ranged in age from 3 to 12 years old, prosecutors said.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 9.