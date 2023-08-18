BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Attorneys are ready to proceed in the retrial of a man charged with murder in the 2018 death of a Tehachapi woman.

On Friday a trial date of Aug. 29 was confirmed for Alejandro Andres Sanchez. It’s expected to last about three weeks.

Sanchez’s first trial ended in a hung jury in early 2020 and a mistrial was declared.

Sanchez, 40, is accused of fatally shooting 23-year-old Cheyenne Watkins, his on-again off-again girlfriend. A real estate agent found her body in a vacant home on Kid Place on June 1, 2018, according to court documents. She was shot in the head.

At least two people told investigators Sanchez may have killed Watkins over a stolen gun. Sanchez has been held without bail since his arrest in October 2018.