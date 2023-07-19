BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County District Attorney’s office is seeking to try three men together in the death of a woman who was shot after locating her stolen vehicle with an Apple AirTag.

Prosecutor Christine Antonios on Wednesday said her office wants to combine the cases of David Tyrone Thompson, Giovanni Garcia-Viscarra and Joseph Bush IV. The three are charged with carjacking and auto theft, and Thompson, the accused shooter, is also charged with first-degree murder.

A motion to consolidate their cases will be heard in late August. Thompson and Garcia-Viscarra have been arraigned and were in court on Wednesday. Bush is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 21.

A fourth suspect, Adam Ransom, is having his case heard in Juvenile Court.

The four were arrested in connection with the death of Victoria Anna Marie Hampton, 61. Police said Hampton was found wounded March 19 on Ginger Drive, north of White Lane and west of New Stine Road. She died on April 1 from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said Hampton confronted the suspects after using an AirTag to track down her stolen car.