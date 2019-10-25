DA’s office receives grant to fund DUI prosecution team

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County District Attorney’s office has received a $244,028 grant to continue funding its DUI prosecution program.

The grant from the state Office of Traffic Safety will be used to train prosecutors and investigators, and coordinate with law enforcement to handle all steps of the criminal process in DUI cases.

“Having a team of specialized prosecutors, trained in the specific areas of impairment and collision reconstruction, has been demonstrated to lead to more successful prosecutions of these crimes,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a release.

This is the ninth year the DA’s office has received state funding for a DUI prosecution program. Last year, its team filed 4,100 DUI cases.