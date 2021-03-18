DA’s office asking for help finding abducted child

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County District Attorney’s office is asking for the public’s help finding a 2-year-old boy abducted by his mother, who doesn’t have custody rights.

Noah Jax Alexander Hernandez was abducted March 4 and is believed to be in the Bakersfield area, prosecutors said. He’s described as Black, 2 feet 8 inches tall, 30 pounds, with dark brown curly hair and brown eyes.

An arrest warrant has been issued for his mother, Amanda Hernandez, 28, described as Hispanic, 5-foot-5, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, prosecutors said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call District Attorney Investigator Veronica Alvarez at 661- 979-5592 or local law enforcement.