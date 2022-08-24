BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Holding two knives, Daniel Schultz-Alvarez was about to make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches when he tripped and fell, stabbing his father in the leg and stomach, he told police.

The leg wound bled profusely and his father, lying on the couch where he was stabbed, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to newly-released court documents.

Schultz-Alvarez stuck to his story for a while, but when investigators pressed him on whether he intentionally stabbed his father, he told them he’s schizophrenic and had been under the control of evil spirits that possessed him and grabbed the knives, according to the documents.

He said the spirits told him, “You’re gonna go out with a bang! You’re gonna die! You’re gonna kill your dad!”

Schultz-Alvarez, 37, is charged with first-degree murder in the June 13 death of Richard Daniel Alvarez Jr., 71. The two lived in an apartment on South Real Road, west of Highway 99 and south of Brundage Lane.

Police say in the documents that Richard Alvarez made numerous calls to 911 in the months leading up to his death reporting his son was experiencing mental health crises. The reports detail multiple occasions officers spoke with the two, but despite the issues Richard Alvarez would not evict his son or move out himself.

Family told police Schultz-Alvarez, in addition to being schizophrenic, struggled with methamphetamine.

When police arrived the morning of June 13, Daniel Schultz-Alvarez was sobbing and had blood on his hands and bare feet, the documents say.

He yelled, “I hope he’s still alive,” then said, “I’m sorry,” and “I stabbed him,” according to the documents.

Police found Richard Alvarez unresponsive on a couch, a blood-soaked dressing around his lower right leg. Medical personnel declared him dead.

A four-inch steak knife with blood on it was in a drying rack next to the sink, according to the reports. Schultz-Alvarez told police they didn’t own butter knives.

While questioned, Schultz-Alvarez said his father had become annoyed with him because he kept getting up in the night, the documents say. He said he kept hearing voices and couldn’t sleep.

Police asked him what he would say if told his father had called 911 and reported he intentionally stabbed him.

“I would say you’re crazy,” Schultz-Alvarez responded according to the documents.

He later admitted he didn’t trip and explained about the evil spirits.

Held on $1 million bail, Schultz-Alvarez has a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 14.