Damacio Diaz, former BPD detective who stole drugs and put them back on the street, released from custody

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Disgraced former Bakersfield police detective Damacio Diaz has been released from custody after serving a federal term for stealing drugs during the course of his police work and putting them back on the street.

Diaz, whose role on McFarland High School’s 1987 championship cross country team was documented in the film “McFarland, USA,” was released Friday from a halfway house in Sacramento, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. He’d been staying there after serving time in federal prison.

Diaz, 48, and another former Bakersfield detective pleaded guilty to stealing methamphetamine and marijuana and giving them to a local businessman to get the drugs back on the street and profit by their sales. The other detective, Patrick Mara, 40, was released from a halfway house in Long Beach last month.

Both detectives were sentenced in October 2016 to five years in prison.

The businessman, Noel Carter, is serving a term of seven years and six months for his role in the scheme. Carter was also accused of defrauding business customers whom he was leasing office space to by cashing their checks into his personal bank account instead of the company’s account.