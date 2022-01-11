DA waives death penalty in killings of two women

Adrian Chavez held paper in front of his face during his arraignment on two counts of murder.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County District Attorney’s office will not seek death for a man charged with killing two women months apart.

Prosecutor John Allen made the announcement in court Tuesday, confirming that Adrian Chavez will face life without parole if convicted. His next hearing is set for Feb. 25.

Chavez, 34, was arrested in October at an encampment near Planz Park. According to court filings, DNA evidence and witnesses connect him to the slayings of Marilyn Cuervo in October 2020 and Crystal Hernandez in July. Chavez and the women were homeless.

A code enforcement officer found Cuervo’s body lying between two cement walls in a vacant field near Daniels Lane. Cuervo, 28, had been living in that area.

A Child Protective Services worker had recently taken Cuervo’s newborn into protective custody. She later identified Chavez as being in the company of Cuervo three days before her death, according to the documents.

Another person came forward months later to report hearing rumors Chavez had been bragging about killing a woman and getting away with it, the documents said.

Early July 26, Chavez called 911 and reported his girlfriend was bleeding in a room at the abandoned Desert Star Motel on South Union Avenue, the filings say. Police found Hernandez, 36, seated in a stroller with deep cuts to her head, her face swollen and right eye swollen shut. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two days later, a detective investigating the October homicide was informed by an investigator looking into Hernandez’s death of the similarities between the two cases. The dirt field where Cuervo’s body was located is within a short walking distance from where Hernandez’s body was found, the filings say. Both women suffered stab wounds and both had dated Chavez, the filings say.