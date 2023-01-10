BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Charges were not filed Tuesday against a man accused in a fatal beating outside a grocery store after prosecutors requested further investigation.

Demetrius Ford Jr., 29, was arrested last week on suspicion of murder in the death of Juan Carlos Urvina, 54, an employee of Superior Grocers on Union Avenue. He was still listed in custody as of 2:30 p.m.

Just before midnight on New Year’s Day, Ford hit a parked car with his vehicle in the store parking lot, prompting employees including Urvina to take photos of his vehicle, police said. Ford then assaulted Urvina, who was taken to Kern Medical and died the next day, police said.

Ford was arrested Jan. 4 in the 3800 block of Marriot Drive, just south of Rosedale Highway.