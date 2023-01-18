BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The District Attorney’s office has extended a plea offer to a former Kern County sheriff’s deputy accused of multiple instances of sexual misconduct.

The offer, briefly discussed during a hearing Wednesday morning, is being considered by Michael Everett Clark and he’ll return to court Feb. 1 with a decision on whether to accept. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Clark’s attorney, Phillip Gillet, also told the court his investigator is continuing to work on the case.

The charges against Clark stem from alleged conduct reported in 2019 when he worked as a deputy. The alleged victims include two women who worked at a Fastrip near sheriff’s headquarters, a woman arrested by Clark and a fourth woman who spoke with Clark at her home after she reported a case of identity theft. All reported inappropriate behavior, some saying Clark touched them against their will.

A fifth alleged victim told investigators Clark offered her a ride home from her job at the Albertsons in Rosamond. She said Clark made inappropriate remarks during the ride and she turned him down, but when he parked at her home he began kissing and touching her and exposed himself.

The county settled lawsuits brought by three alleged victims for a total of $290,000. Clark remains free on bail.