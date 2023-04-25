BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prosecutors said they reviewed evidence in a fatal shooting that occurred at North Kern Cemetery and decided not to file charges Tuesday “because of unresolved issues related to potential self-defense.”

The case against 25-year-old Eduardo Hernandez was returned to the Delano Police Department as there was insufficient evidence to file charges, Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said in an email.

Police were called to the cemetery just before 5 p.m. on April 19 to reports of shots fired. Investigators said an argument had broken out and Hernandez drew a gun. There was a struggle for the gun and Ruben Tapia, 43, was shot multiple times, according to Delano police.

Hernandez fled and was detained the next day by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in San Ysidro as he attempted to enter Mexico, authorities said.