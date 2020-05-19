DA: Man acted in self-defense in deadly Water Street stabbing, no charges to be filed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — No charges will be filed against a man who investigators say acted in self-defense when he fatally stabbed another man who made threats as he tried to break into a home earlier this month, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s office.

There was substantial evidence the man acted in defense of himself and others on May 10 after 20-year-old Harbor City resident Miguel Angel Ramirez Jr. tried to break into a home on Water Street and threatened to shoot the people inside, said DA’s office spokesman Joseph Kinzel.

Ramirez attempted to kick in a door to the residence and broke a window to force his way inside, Kinzel said. He was stabbed, and later pronounced dead at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

The man who stabbed him was arrested but has since been released.

“Proof of homicide crimes in this context requires proof beyond a reasonable doubt that a killing was not in lawful self-defense,” Kinzel said. “There is insufficient evidence to meet this standard based on the existing evidence, so no charges will be filed.”