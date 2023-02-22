BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Coroner’s reports generated in the case of two teens accused of killing an Oildale woman have been received by the District Attorney’s office, a prosecutor said at a Juvenile Court hearing Wednesday.

Supervising Deputy District Attorney Gina Pearl said the reports will be shared with lawyers representing Emily Evil Reznick and Nikolai Thorn Road ahead of their third readiness hearing next month. At that time, the case is expected to either settle or be confirmed for trial.

As with prior hearings, Reznick and Roach appeared separately before Judge Wendy Avila. Pearl told the court a prosecutor has been assigned the case and the reports should be in the hands of defense counsel within a couple weeks.

Both are charged in the killing of Reznick’s mother, Michelle Louise Taylor, whose body was found July 7 in a home on Arthur Avenue near Rutherford Court. Taylor, 54, suffered a stab wound to the neck, according to coroner’s officials.

Reznick wrote in letters from Juvenile Hall she was physically abused by Taylor. On the day of the killing, she wrote, she and Roach fought back in self-defense when Taylor tried to kill her.