BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former Fairfax School District Trustee Palmer Moland exaggerated his health issues to fraudulently obtain in-home care services for people with disabilities, according to reports filed by the District Attorney’s office.

Moland, 35, began misrepresenting his health status in 2018 to become eligible for the In-Home Supportive Services (IHSS) program, which overpaid $78,012.55 for services that included laundry, cleaning, meal preparation and assistance while showering, according to prosecutors. He received IHSS assistance for four years.

In March, Moland was charged with submission of fraudulent Medi-Cal claim forms and grand theft, both felonies. Additionally, last year he was charged with voter fraud, embezzlement and other offenses. Prosecutors say he lied about living within the Fairfax district during the 2018 and 2020 elections.

While some medical issues Moland reported were legitimate, he claimed on yearly assessments that his ailments left him unable to carry shopping bags, stand or walk for long periods and sometimes required a cane or even a wheelchair, all of which was contradicted by the DA’s investigation, according to reports filed in Superior Court.

Interviews with health care providers, co-workers and others who know Moland revealed his symptoms weren’t near as bad as stated in the assessments, reports said. One person at a facility on San Dimas Street said she saw Moland about 5 times between 2018-2019 and didn’t believe he was an appropriate candidate for IHSS.

“She said he did not have pain; he did not need assistance and he never brought anyone to the appointments with him for assistance,” an investigator said the facility employee told her.

Another health care provider who saw Moland three times told the investigator, “The guy looked great to me; he looked fine.”

Moland’s position as former Fairfax board president inadvertently played a part in the investigation. His social service worker reported suspected fraud after watching a news segment on Moland in which he was seen walking without assistance, according to the reports.

Both cases are scheduled for hearings next month. Palmer is free on $45,000 bail.