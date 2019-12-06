Customers, employees becoming more concerned about recent armed robberies at convenience stores

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three more armed robberies in Bakersfield Wednesday night come about a week after after a deadly confrontation between a store clerk and robbers was caught on store security cameras in East Bakersfield. The convenience store robberies have left some customers in and store workers considering leaving the business.

During an attempted robbery at the N&H Market on Pearl Street, Darren Freeman was shot and killed.

Young mother Keira White is scared to even leave her house.

“it’s scary to think that i could be getting a couple things i need and there’s a robbery happening,” she said.