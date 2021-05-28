CSUB teacher pleads no contest to remaining at protest after police ordered crowd to disperse

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A part-time Cal State Bakersfield art teacher pleaded no contest Friday to remaining at the scene of a protest after police declared it an unlawful assembly and ordered the crowd to leave.

Jared Haug pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor charge in exchange for deferred entry of judgment, meaning the charge will be dismissed if Haug stays out of trouble by his Dec. 1 sentencing date.

If he’s charged with another crime, he’ll face a maximum of 180 days in jail, said Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel.

Haug is listed on the court website with the last name “Hang.”

Haug told 17 news last year that he stayed at the scene of the September protest on Truxtun Avenue because the assembly didn’t strike him as unlawful. The protest was one of many held in Bakersfield and across the country following the death of George Floyd.