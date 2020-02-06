CSUB police search for man suspected of sexual assault of student

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cal State Bakersfield police say they are searching for a man suspected in an alleged sexual assault Wednesday against a female student he met through a dating app.

Campus police said a female CSUB student met with a man she met through the dating app Tinder at around 3:30 p.m. in a common area in Student Housing East.

Police say the man, only identified as “Brad,” followed the student up to her room and sexually assaulted her. Campus police distributed a photo of the suspect.

The student resisted and the man fled from the campus heading eastbound on Kroll Way on a black Harley Davidson motorcycle.

“Brad” is described as being in his early 30s, standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds with multiple tattoos on his body and face — including dollar signs on his eyelids. He was seen wearing a brown jacket, a white baseball cap, yellow shirt, gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black shoes with red laces. He also had a blue or black backpack and a black helmet.

Anyone with information is asked to call campus police at 661-654-2677