CSUB looking for person of interest in alleged fondling of GET Bus driver

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CSUB police are looking for a person of interest who may have fondled a female GET Bus driver last week.

CSUB police said it happened on July 12 at around 1:45 p.m. They say the bus driver called and reported a male passenger on the bus fondled her without her consent.

Campus police released a surveillance image of a man who may be involved and are asking for help to identify him.

The man is described as approximately 20 years old, standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a thin build and light to medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call Corporal Martinez at the CSUB Police Department or its anonymous tip line at 661-654-4636.