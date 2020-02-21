Criminal proceedings reinstated against man accused of killing Golden West Casino security guard

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Criminal proceedings will resume against a gang member accused of gunning down a security guard outside a Bakersfield casino in 2017.

Keon Brackenridge, 33, had spent months in a state hospital after being found not competent to stand trial, but a judge on Friday said Brackenridge has been restored to competency.

In determining competency, a judge weighs evidence, including the testimony of doctors, and determines whether a defendant understands the criminal proceedings against them and can assist in the preparation of a defense.

Judge Michael G. Bush set Sept. 14 as the date for Brackenridge to stand trial on charges including first-degree murder and attempted murder.

A documented member of the West Side Crips gang, Brackenridge refused to show identification at the entrance of Golden West Casino the evening of Nov. 3, 2017, court documents said.

Security guards began escorting him off the premises when he stopped in the parking lot near the entrance, turned and pulled a handgun from his waistband, the documents said. He then fired at the guards, three of whom returned fire.

Security guard Richard Esau Iloilo, 25, was killed.

Shot in his left forearm and right thigh, Brackenridge ran to a convenience store two blocks from the casino, where he was soon arrested.

He is held without bail.