BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two suspects in a credit card theft investigation have yet to be identified by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say two men were allegedly involved in a theft in the Lebec area and then proceeded to use a stolen credit card for several, large purchases. The two suspects were caught on surveillance cameras inside of the stores. Both suspects could be seen carrying large Nike bags in the photos.

There is no information on when the alleged theft occurred or any specific area in Lebec. Kern County Sheriff’s were unable to provide a date or time for this incident.

If anyone has information regarding the subjects’ identity, they are asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110, or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040. Reference case #2023-00113239.