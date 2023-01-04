Francisco Paul Lopez is accused of shooting a pregnant woman in the neck.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A sobbing woman disrupted court proceedings Wednesday after a man charged with shooting a woman pregnant with his child was ordered held on $1 million bail.

“He didn’t do nothing to me,” the woman yelled as she stood up in the gallery. “He didn’t do nothing.” She repeated variations of the same and tried to speak with a court commissioner as deputies removed her from the courtroom.

In the hallway, the woman said the allegations against Francisco Paul Lopez were lies. Deputies warned her she would be arrested if she continued to cause a disturbance.

Lopez, 33, pleaded not guilty to five felonies: attempted murder, assault with a gun, spousal abuse, carrying a loaded firearm without registration and carrying a concealed firearm he didn’t legally possess.

Police on Sunday night were dispatched to South Owens and East Third streets and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her neck. She was taken to a hospital with what police said were moderate injuries, and Lopez was arrested.

Court Commissioner Roger H. Ponce Jr. noted Lopez has no prior criminal record, but found the charges serious enough to warrant high bail. Lopez is due back in court Jan. 18.