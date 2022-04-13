BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Inmates erupted in anger and disbelief upon hearing a former teacher accused of sending inappropriate messages to a teen girl would be sentenced to 16 months in prison — and has spent enough time in custody to be released immediately.

Multiple inmates swore and yelled, apparently outraged Kyle Puette didn’t receive a lengthier sentence, prompting deputies and the judge to call for silence.

Puette, who taught at Louise Sandrini Elementary School from 2013 to 2017, stood quietly. He ignored further remarks as deputies led him from the courtroom.

Zulfa ordered Puette to register as a sex offender and issued a 10-year restraining order barring him from contacting the victim.

Last month, Puette, 38, pleaded no contest to exhibiting harmful matter to a minor. Seven other felonies were dismissed. It is not alleged he had physical contact with the girl.

Before sentencing, a victim advocate read a lengthy statement written by the girl, whom Puette initially contacted on social media in 2019, when she was 14.

Her life hasn’t been the same since, the girl wrote. She described multiple messages from Puette, saying he became more aggressive when he reached out to her again in 2020.

“He was a teacher,” she wrote. “Someone you should be able to trust. But he ruined that perspective for me.”

The girl wrote she has isolated herself from family and friends. She feels shame and guilt, and changed her appearance so she no longer looks like the teen who attracted Puette’s attention.

She’s haunted by the girl she used to be, she wrote, knowing that person is gone forever.

As the hearing ended, Zulfa told Puette he hoped he paid close attention to the girl’s statement.

“You took someone’s childhood,” the judge said, “and they can never get that back.”

Puette was arrested in April of last year in Valley Center in San Diego County. A laptop, iPhone and iPad were seized from his home.

He was employed at Valley Center Elementary School at the time of his arrest.