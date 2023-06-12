BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A former California Highway Patrol officer charged in a child sex sting after contacting a detective posing online as a teen girl has been assigned a courtroom for trial.

Judge John R. Brownlee will preside over the trial of Brian Pardue, who faces two felony charges in connection with his arrest three years ago.

Pardue, at the time a California Highway Patrol officer, told detectives the sexually graphic conversations he engaged in were “just fantasies,” according to court documents. He identified himself during the online chats as a 48-year-old woman named “Anna.”

But investigators said in the documents Pardue continued asking sexually explicit questions even after the decoy told him he was interacting with a 16-year-old. Pardue made plans to meet but later canceled, documents said, and was later arrested at his home on July 3, 2020.

Pardue, 54, is represented by Jared M. Thompson of Humphrey & Thompson. Ken Russell is the prosecutor handling the case.