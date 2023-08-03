BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A courtroom was assigned Thursday for the trial of a man accused of raping and beating a woman in 1997, leaving her for dead.

Attorneys in the case of Michael Allen Fontes were told to report to Judge Gregory Pulskamp’s courtroom on Friday morning.

Fontes, 49, is accused of attacking Cari Anderson, then 39, on Nov. 23, 1997, and leaving her behind Golden Empire Transit’s maintenance yard off Golden State Highway and F Street. She was raped, her throat slit and head battered.

Cari Anderson, file image

Anderson suffered permanent injuries. In 2018, former 17 News crime reporter Olivia LaVoice profiled Anderson and her daily struggles since the attack.

Anderson died in late 2021 at the age of 63, living long enough to hear of Fontes’ arrest that year after police said his DNA matched that of genetic material left by the suspect at the crime scene.

Employed at the time of his arrest by a long haul trucking company, Fontes was taken into custody in June 2021 after arriving in Fresno. He’s charged with rape, attempted murder, aggravated mayhem and kidnapping to commit robbery.