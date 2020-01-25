Court hearing postponed for McFarland basketball coach accused of sexual misconduct

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A court hearing for a McFarland basketball coach accused of sexual misconduct was postponed Friday to next week.

Fernando Pruneda is due back in court Wednesday for a hearing to determine if his trial will proceed on Feb. 3 as scheduled or be postponed.

Pruneda was arrested in 2018 and charged with two counts of contacting a minor to commit a sexual offense, lewd and lascivious acts with a child 14 or 15 years old and annoying a child under 18.

According to court documents, Pruneda tried to get sexual favors from a JV basketball player.

The boy told detectives Pruneda had massaged him, as well as other players, below the waist several times. When he resisted or told him to stop, Pruneda would tell him, “you won’t get varsity,” according to the documents.

The boy also told investigators Pruneda forced him to sleep in the same bed with him during away tournaments.

When deputies questioned Pruneda about inappropriate text messages he allegedly sent the boy, Pruneda told them he was just joking around.