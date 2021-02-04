Court documents reveal details of double homicide at Bakersfield motel

BAKERSFIELD Calif. (KGET) — One of the suspects charged in a shooting that left two men dead at a South Bakersfield motel claimed he was defending himself because he thought they were going to kill him, according to court documents.

Luise Ramirez, 45, and Rudie Casillas, 39, were both found dead inside a room at the Vagabond Inn on Colony Street the night of Jan. 2.

With video evidence and witness interviews, Bakersfield Police located and charged 25-year-old Mario Velasquez and 28-year-old Omar Uranda within a few days of the shooting.

Velasquez, in particular, was identified as a suspect partially because of a jacket he is allegedly seen wearing on the motel’s surveillance video. The document says he’s seen wearing a similar jacket on his Facebook page, and a possible receipt for the jacket was found in a vehicle police searched later in the investigation.

The report says during a police interview, Velasquez said he had been at the motel to pick up money he was owed for a drug transaction, but claimed Casillas and Ramirez tried to kill him. Velasquez said a fight broke out inside the room and he shot both men.

But police noticed Velasquez had no visible injuries, and the second suspect, Uranda, reportedly told someone that the victims had said something to offend Velasquez before he “pulled out a gun and shot them.” Investigators also discovered a firearm on one victim, whose name is redacted, but the gun was holstered and had not been fired.

Velasquez reportedly tried to change the car’s appearance and disposed of the weapon used in the killings.

Before he obtained a lawyer, Uranda, who is from Moorpark, reportedly told investigators that he’d written a letter to his wife explaining what happened, while claiming he had no part in killing Casillas and Ramirez. Investigators found the letter during searches in Ventura County.

Both men are charged with two counts of first degree murder and are due back in court in April.