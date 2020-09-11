Court docs: Man charged with child sex abuse said he accidentally touched girl inappropriately

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Questioned over alleged sexual abuse of children, Eddie Gene Fowler told detectives he accidentally touched a girl inappropriately when he tried to remove her as she sat on his shoulders.

Fowler, 62, also recalled another incident where a minor slept over and he woke up to find he was touching her, according to newly-released court documents. He denied allegations that he exposed himself or intentionally touched girls inappropriately.

Fowler has pleaded not guilty to three counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14. He’s next due in court Sept. 30.

Police arrested Fowler last month on allegations he sexually abused three children who range in age from 9 to 12. Police said at the time it’s possible there are unidentified victims.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective K. Schlecht at 661-326-3850 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.