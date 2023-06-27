BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced a court commissioner and prosecutor have been appointed Kern County Superior Court judges.

Court Commissioner Dawn Bittleston and veteran prosecutor Marcus Cuper were named judges, according to a release from the governor’s office.

Bittleston has served as a court commissioner since 2018 and is filling a vacancy created on July 1, according to the release. She practiced independently from 2006 to 2016 and served as a senior attorney at Superior Court from 2016 to 2017.

Previously, she worked at the Law Office of Young Wooldridge and was a partner from 2001 to 2006 at Klein, DeNatale, Goldner, Copper, Rosenlieb and Kimball LLP. She earned a juris doctor degree from the University of Southern California School of Law.

Cuper has served as a prosecutor in the Kern County District Attorney’s office since 2008 and has handled numerous high-profile cases, including that of a man convicted of killing his mother and stepfather, and of two men found guilty in the shooting deaths of a Lamont gas station owner and his son.

Cuper, a Democrat, fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Robert S. Tafoya, according to the release. He earned a juris doctor degree from Southwestern Law School.