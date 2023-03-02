BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Tehachapi couple have been ordered to stand trial on murder and multiple child cruelty charges in connection with abuse prosecutors say led to the death of their 3-month-old son.

Superior Court Judge Charles R. Brehmer on Thursday found there was sufficient evidence to hold Mister Bailey and Sabrina Martinez for trial. They’re being held without bail and are due back in court March 21.

The two are charged in the death of Major Bailey, whose name has previously been released by coroner’s officials. Major died on Dec. 22, 2020, after being taken to a hospital. An autopsy found bruising on his forehead and bleeding on the brain.

Mister Bailey, 30, and Martinez, 28, were charged in July of last year.

One of the couple’s other young children reported seeing Mister Bailey repeatedly slap Major, pick the child up and slam him on a bed, according to testimony from sheriff’s Detective Meghan Hylton-Reed at Thursday’s preliminary hearing. The child said his parents always fought and were “mean,” and he’d previously seen his father hit Major, Hylton-Reed said.

Under cross-examination by Bailey’s attorney, Mai Shawwa, Hylton-Reed acknowledged the child, when asked if he really witnessed his father throw Major on a bed, said, “No, it was a dream.” But the detective said children often minimize incidents when challenged by an adult.

According to court documents, Ring videos captured Mister Bailey physically abusing children in the home.

Martinez is represented Elliott Magnus, and Stephanie Zigler is the prosecutor assigned to the case.