BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Convicted of murder in the 2010 death of their 3-year-old foster child, Carla Torres and Alberto Faragia Garcia were back in Kern County Superior Court on Thursday morning seeking to be resentenced under a change in state law.

In 2016, the couple was found guilty of second-degree murder and other charges in the death of Serenity Gandara and sentenced to life terms in prison. Each testified at trial and blamed the other for the girl’s severe injuries.

They’re arguing they are eligible for resentencing under the 2019 change to the state’s felony-murder rule. Previously defendants could be found guilty of murder and sentenced to life terms in prison in cases where they weren’t the actual killer but committed a dangerous felony that resulted in the death of another person.

Alberto Garcia

Now, however, a defendant must actually commit or aid in a killing, or have the intent to kill, during the commission of a crime in order to be charged with murder. Otherwise, they can only be sentenced for the underlying crime.

The law is retroactive, and Torres and Garcia would receive reduced terms if their petitions are granted.

After attorneys informed the court new transcripts had recently become available and needed to be reviewed, Judge John R. Brownlee scheduled a status conference for Feb. 2.

Serenity Gandara

Brownlee denied a motion from Garcia’s attorney to hold separate hearings for the couple but said he’ll revisit the request in February, adding it will likely be granted at a future date. Deputy Public Defender Cynda L. Bunton had asked the hearings be split because she believes Torres has “adverse interests” from those of her client.

At trial, a prosecutor said it was likely Torres killed Serenity, but Garcia knew about the ongoing abuse and did nothing to stop it. During her testimony, Torres did not deny not liking the child, but said her husband abused both her and Serenity and she believed he was responsible for the girl’s death.

According to court records, Serenity suffered a lacerated spleen, pancreas and stomach and a skull fracture during beatings administered on July 17, 2010. She was found dead in a southwest Bakersfield house.

Serenity’s brother, 4 at the time, was found alive in the home and, like Serenity, had injuries indicating he had been abused over a period of months, possibly years.

The couple fled to Mexico. They were caught in 2012 and extradited to the U.S. two years later.