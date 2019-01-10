Couple accused in death of infant sentenced

A couple accused in the murder of their newborn baby was sentenced today.

Gage Roberts, 23, was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for the death of his son Crimson, just 18 days old. His wife Debra Roberts, 24, was sentenced to four years probation.

In April 2016, the young couple was staying at Downtowner Motel on Chester Avenue when they say they woke up to their son Crimson dead.

It appeared Crimson Roberts had been smothered in his sleep, according to prosecutors.

What’s noteworthy about this case is the little boy died in the same manner as the couple’s first child, so Kern County officials didn’t think there was anything accidental about it.

The couple’s first child, Camden died in November 2015 in Kansas.

The coroner in Kansas ruled his death was accidental, caused by unsafe sleeping, as the baby was in bed with his parents.

At the time of Camden’s death, Debra was pregnant and neighbors cautioned Kansas police that there was cause to be concerned for the welfare of the Roberts’ unborn child.

By the time Bakersfield police learned of those concerns it was too late. Prosecutors had jurisdiction to only charge the Roberts for the death of Crimson, the baby who passed away in Bakersfield.

