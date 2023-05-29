BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prosecutors have filed charges against a correctional officer arrested in January after authorities said he barricaded himself in a section of Wasco State Prison while armed with a gun, according to court records.

Shawn William Wilder faces charges of assault with a gun and bringing alcohol or drugs into prison, both felonies, as well as a misdemeanor charge of brandishing a gun, Superior Court records show. He’s free on $50,000 bail and is due back in court in July.

Just after 9 p.m. on Jan. 13, Wilder barricaded himself in a building on the north side of the prison used by staff to control and supervise inmates, according to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials. A prison Crisis Response Team was activated and, with assistance from teams that responded from other prisons, convinced him to surrender the following morning.

No one was injured, officials said. Staff and prisoners were evacuated to a safe area during the incident, according to CDCR. Charges were filed in early May.